Kylie Jenner Says Makeup Line Is Not About Money to Her

Kylie Jenner’s makeup line may be slated to make $1 billion before she turns 25, but the Kylie Cosmetics founder says it’s not about the money for her.

But the reportedly pregnant 20-year-old explained that she’s not so concerned with dollar signs, but the pride she takes in the work she’s put into the brand.

“It’s estimated that in the next few years you could have the biggest beauty brand in the world,” Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner says to her in their interview for Love Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2018 issue, as documented on the publication’s Instagram preview. “How do you think that phenomenon happened?”

“I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this,” Kylie responds. “It’s not like I’m doing this to make money. I don’t even think about that part. This is just something authentic to me.”

But for someone not out there to make money, the Life of Kylie star sure is raking it in. Back in August, WWD reported that Kylie Cosmetics, which Kylie owns completely, made $420 million in retail sales since the launch in 2015. If growth continues at the same pace, WWD adds, sales will reach one billion dollars by 2022.

The Love Magazine photoshoot also drew attention from fans who thought they could spy a hint of a baby bump behind the baby goat Kylie is holding. The reality personality is rumored to be pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby, and has almost completely disappeared from the public eye. However, she has yet to confirm the news herself.

“Do you see the bump?!” one follower wrote. Another added,”She’s pregnant… look at the goat it’s small and skinny and Kylie’s baby bump is kinda pushing it.”

Photo credit: Instagram/kyliejenner