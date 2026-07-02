Kylie Jenner Makes Big Real Estate Move Amidst Engagement Speculation

Kylie Jenner is on the move. This much we know. Whether the move includes a future husband remains a mystery for now.

TMZ reports that Jenner recently slashed the price of her Holmby Hills mega-mansion in the Los Angeles, California area by nearly $10 million. Kylie originally listed the mansion for $48 million in December and has since dropped the price to $38.5 million in an effort to get the home into a buyer’s hands.

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Kylie purchased the home, which contains such luxuries as a pool, gym, and basketball court, in 2020 for $36.5 million.

Jenner’s decision to cut the price and unload the real estate comes at a time when speculation persists that her and boyfriend and Academy Award nominee, Timothee Chalamet, will soon become engaged.

The couple were regularly spotted together courtside during the New York Knicks’ playoff run this spring and have been a confirmed couple since at least 2023.

Could Jenner be unloading her more than 15,000 square foot home so that her and Chalamet can make a new piece of real estate their own?

Maybe.

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Either way, the pair’s relationship has caught the attention of Polymarket bettors who have been wagering on whether Chalamet, 30, will pop the question to Jenner, 28, before year’s end. Polymarket bettors aren’t so sure. They’re trading a “yes” to the pair becoming engaged in 2026 at just 25%.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet engaged in 2026?

While Jenner attempts to move her mansion and Chalamet possibly contemplates getting down on one knee, the actor will remain busy. In addition to celebrating his beloved Knicks’ first championship in more than 50 years, Chalamet will be back in a familiar place, the big screen. Before the end of the year, he’ll star in Dune: Part Three. Then in 2027 he’ll appear in Not Alone alongside Selena Gomez.

By the time both movies have dropped, Jenner’s Holmby Hills home could belong to a new owner and her focus could shift from real estate to wedding planning.

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