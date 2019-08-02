Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Share Sneak Peek of Boozy Makeup Segment

Kylie Jenner is days away from releasing her latest makeup collection for Kylie Cosmetics, with the mogul celebrating her upcoming 22nd birthday with an appropriately money-themed drop. To promote the products, Jenner revealed that she’ll be filming a drunk “get ready with me” video for YouTube, which will also feature her sister, Khloé Kardashian.

“Wish me luck,” she told her fans. “I’ve never done my makeup wasted before, so wish me luck, to be determined.”

The 21-year-old then gave fans a look at the sisters filming the video, with Kardashian and her sister arguing over the amount of shots they’d taken.

“I just took five,” Kardashian said before Jenner told the camera, “We’ve both taken five shots, we’re about to film the drunk get ready with me.”

“Stay tuned for the reveal,” she added, with her sister interjecting a very Cardi B “Okurr.”

Jenner’s birthday collection will be available on Aug. 10, her actual birthday, and will feature three lipsticks, one Lip Kit, one lip gloss, an eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeliner, face powder, face primer, body glow, three jelly highlighters and two shimmer eye glazes.

In her Instagram Story reveal, the mom of one shared that she wanted to use the collection to give back, revealing that all she wanted for her birthday was “to do this money collection and give it all away.”

“I have a special person helping me with this and it’s gonna be amazing,” she added. “We’re gonna do amazing things.”

Jenner started Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with three Lip Kits and has since expanded into numerous other products. Her company has seen incredible success over the past several years and has made Jenner the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, a title bestowed upon her by Forbes in March.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner said at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

When it was reported that the reality star was on track to earn the title, some people weren’t thrilled about the fact that Forbes referred to Jenner as self-made, a criticism the 21-year-old addressed during an interview with Paper magazine when she said that her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off at the age of 15.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she said. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Donna Ward