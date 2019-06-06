Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Reportedly on the ‘Road to Recovery’

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods‘ friendship is reportedly “on the road to recovery,” according to source close to the pair.

The insider spoke with Us Weekly and shared the development, adding that after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Jenner felt it was best for the two to take some time apart.

“Kylie knows the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal,” the source explained.

The time apart has certainly been good for Woods, who has been heavily focused on her own path over the last few months.

“Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer,” a separate source told the outlet, “and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably.”

The two had been the closest friends for many years, but in February it was alleged that Woods had an affair with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian at the time.

After the cheating scandal began to make headlines, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show to share her side of the story, claiming that the whole thing started one night while she was partying with some friends at a nightclub and the group ended up back at Thompson’s home.

“I was minding my business, dancing, drinking. Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. that was it,” she stated. “We all go to a house after. We’re not thinking about whose house or where it’s at. We’re all having fun, it’s in the moment. On the way out, they’re saying it’s Tristan’s house. I’m like cool, ok.”

“We’re all dancing, drinking having a good time. And I’m not thinking, ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” Woods continued. “And that’s my first step where I went wrong, and how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.”

She then admitted that she knew she should not have been in that situation, but asserted her innocence by stating that she never had a sexual encounter with Thompson but that he did make a move on her.

“I feel like I can’t point fingers, because I allowed myself to be in this position. I never was belligerently drunk — I never blacked out. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she confessed. “On the way out he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out. And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ “

Kardashian has publicly stated that she does not believe Woods’ side of the story, and personally holds her responsible or breaking up her and Thompson.