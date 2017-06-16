Is This Really The Reason Kylie Jenner Dumped Tyga?

While we’ve all mostly accepted that Kylie Jenner and Tyga are no more, there’s still that haunting question of why she ended it. Well, now, we may have an answer.

In a recent episode of Tyler Henry’s show Hollywood Medium, which was taped a while back, Kylie and her sister Khloe Kardashian sat with the psychic and he seemed to pull some very interesting emotions out of the 19-year-old.

First shared by The Daily Mail, Henry started by talking about there being someone in her life who isn’t consistent, saying, “He’s going in and out, he’s kinda in our lives, kinda out of our lives.”

Next, he mentioned there was “a situation with an individual from the past’ who she was involved with romantically but is now just platonic with. Tyler went on to tell Kylie that she needed to “set healthy boundaries” with this person.

His name is never said, but it does feel like they all know her rapper ex is the “man” in the scenario.

Eventually, Henry warned Kylie that whoever this man is, she can’t allow him to be on and off.

He said, “You have to say, ‘No, no, you can’t kind of dip your toes in and leave when you want and can’t really commit.’”

At this point, Kylie very serenely said, “I think I know who you’re talking about.”

Henry added that, while it might be easier, it’s “an unhealthy reminder” to keep this unnamed guy around her.

For almost two years Kylie and Tyga were on-again-off-again, but recently she’s been dating Travis Scott, another rapper.

Recently she was photographed spending some time in South Florida with Travis.

This year Kylie has a new reality show debuting on E!, and, in addition to the current impressive roster of items available from Kylie Cosmetics, has already launched two new make-up product lines with her sisters Kim and Khloe.

Last year, Kylie’s Lip Kit line came under some pretty steep controversy for receiving an F with the Better Business Bureau. This was due to customers complaining about the product.

Not one to take it lying down, Kylie quickly fired back, “I’m sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie’s Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy.”

We may never know the entire truth about why Kylie dumped Tyga, but it seems like she’s very happy with her new beau and the direction her life is going now, and that’s what really matters.