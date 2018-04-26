How Did Kylie Jenner Get Huge Scar Spotted Again in New Photo?

Kylie Jenner fans are used to seeing the reality star’s body on Instagram, but one of her latest posts shocked fans.

Jenner took to the social media site on April 21 to tease her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian and posted a pic of herself showing off her body in a gray body dress, which showed off a scar on her leg. So what happened to Kylie’s leg?

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted once she got the scar while playing with sister Kendall Jenner.

“When I was about five, my sister and I were playing hide-and-seek, and I hid inside this really tall enclosed gate. After a while when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate. I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out, but it just tore through my whole leg,” she previously explained, InTouch reports.

The reality star said the scar used to be much bigger in size but it began to shrink as she grew taller.

The scar is still pretty prominent on Jenner’s left leg, leaving a wide streak above her knee. However, she doesn’t seem self concious about it since she has posted photos of it on her Instagram.

Jenner is currently busy promoting her collaborating with Kardashian. Jenner revealed the collection on her social media accounts last week, sharing that Kardashian had helped create three small eyeshadow palettes and three lip colors.

The three palettes each contain four colors, with one shade even named “Gluten Free” as a nod to Kardashian’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which includes a gluten free and dairy free diet.

There are also three lipsticks, which are inspired by Kardashian’s go-to colors, soft pink and red.

The collaboration between Jenner and her oldest sister now makes Kendall Jenner the only sister she has yet to work with on a cosmetics line, as Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have both contributed products to Kylie’s brand.

Soon after its launch, nearly all of the products in the collection sold out, as is custom for the company. Kylie shared another photo to Instagram to thank fans for their support, writing, “Thanks for all the love and support on the KOURT X KYLIE launch today. you guys are amazing.”

The snaps also served as a chance for Kylie to show off her post-baby body, as the 20-year-old gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in early February. In addition to her photos on Monday, Jenner also used her Instagram Story to share footage of her waist while she was riding in a car with assistant Victoria Villarroel.