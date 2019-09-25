Kylie Jenner’s Hospitalization Sparks Concern Among Fans on Social Media

It was reported on Wednesday, Sept. 25 that Kylie Jenner was hospitalized for flu-like symptoms this week, with the news following several days of the reality star revealing to fans that she was feeling under the weather.

TMZ reported that Jenner’s symptoms required her to check into a hospital this week, and a few fans quickly began sending the Kylie Cosmetics founder well wishes after learning the news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several used social media to share their thoughts, with comments reading, “Hope she’s better soon and “That sucks. It’s never fun having to head to the hospital for the flu. Hope Kylie Jenner feels better soon!” Someone else criticized those making negative comments toward Jenner, writing, “Anyone talking s— about someone being hospitalized deserves the karma coming to you.”

Sources told TMZ that Jenner was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital and is receiving “top-notch” treatment for symptoms that reportedly included nausea and dizziness. Mom Kris Jenner is currently out of the country for work, but dad Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly been at the hospital “checking in” on Jenner.

The 22-year-old was scheduled to present at the Emmy Awards on Sunday along with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner but did not attend the ceremony due to her illness. After her absence, a source told Us Weekly that the mom of one “was sick and she has been sick for days,” adding, “She had to miss something else recently because of being sick too.”

Jenner’s hospitalization comes as she was preparing to reveal her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain. The collaboration will be released on Friday and contains an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss and a Kylie Lip Kit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teamed up with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for the collection, which will debut at Paris Fashion Week. Kylie is currently set to serve as the artistic director of makeup at Balmain’s upcoming show this Friday, though it is currently unclear whether she will make the show due to her hospitalization.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 23, 2019 at 10:01pm PDT

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Olivier’s work for Balmain. His designs are so unique and whenever I wear one of his pieces, I feel confident and beautiful, and that’s how I’ve always wanted my fans to feel when they wear Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said in a statement, via Allure. “About a year ago, Olivier and I decided to team up to collaborate on an incredible makeup collection to be used exclusively in the Balmain Spring Summer 2020 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week this year, and I’m so honored to be working with Olivier to create the makeup look for the models walking the show.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erik Voake