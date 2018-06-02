Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure in New Bedside Snaps

Kylie Jenner shared a pair of photos from her bed on Friday, promoting her new cosmetic products in the process.

Jenner rolled her eyes in the snapshot. She wore a short black dress with a high collar, but a bodice cinched around her waist put her figure on full display. Jenner’s hair hung in wild waves at shoulder length. She accessorized with a black wrist watch as well, making her bright red lipstick the only splash of color in the ensemble.

“Dropped all new reds on KylieCosmetics.com,” she wrote. “I’m wearing ALL NIGHTER today go check em out.”

In the second photo, Jenner turned her gaze directly on the camera, and turned her arm to show the glittering face of her watch. She captioned it with a kiss mark emoji.

In her Instagram Story, Jenner showed a couple of clips that appeared to show her posing for the photo shoot. She was listening to Kanye West‘s “Violent Crimes,” a song that has caught the interest of many of West’s die-hard fans.

“Violent Crimes” appears to directly address West’s journey into fatherhood. In the chorus, singer 070 Shake implores the listener “Don’t you grow up in a hurry.” As his verse begins, West seems to explore the difficulty of being a figure in the rap world and a father at the same time.

“N—s is savage, n—s is monsters / N—s is pimps, n—s is players / ‘Til n—s have daughters, now they precautious,” he begins.

It could be that Jenner, too, was particularly focused on the song since it discussed her nieces and nephews. The album came out on Thursday night when West held a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He streamed the event live online, and invited a number of celebrities, including Chris Rock and Jonah Hill.

So far, the record has received generally poor reviews. It has been overshadowed by West’s string of Twitter rants, particularly his overt support for President Donald Trump. West disappointed a large portion of his fan base by posing in a “Make America Great Again” hat, and then showing that it had been autographed by the president himself.

After that, West appeared on TMZ live where he offered some even more controversial opinions.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years,” he said, “For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”

Just this week, his wife, Kim Kardashian, flew to Washington, D.C. to meet with the president and discuss prison reform.