Kylie Jenner’s First Baby Photo Has Nearly 17 Million ‘Likes’

Stormi Webster is not even a month old and she is already breaking records.

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post revealing her daughter’s name has gotten over 16.8 million likes on the social media platform, and counting. The reality star welcomed a baby girl on Feb. 1, announcing it to the world on Super Bowl Sunday after months out of the public eye.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Webster was born at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1 weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces. The announcement came on Feb. 4, with Jenner posting the now record-breaking Instagram post Feb. 6.

Fans had speculated that Jenner and Scott would be naming their baby “Butterfly” or “Posie,” based on the amount of butterfly imagery used in the 11-minute YouTube video the Life of Kylie star dropped Sunday when she confirmed she had given birth.

Mom Kris Jenner was also thought to have dropped a clue when she advertised on Instagram for a shade of Kylie Cosmetics product called “Posie K,” which debuted on Stormi’s birthday.

As for the best advice she’s given Jenner on motherhood, Kris says to “enjoy every second. I think she’s [Kylie] excited.”

The name announcement Instagram post is now the most-liked photo on the platform — surpassing some iconic celebrity snaps like Cristiano Ronaldo, whose post documenting the birth of his fourth child received 11.3 million likes.

She also sped past Beyonce, who held the record for most-liked Instagram photo at the end of 2017 for her lavish pregnancy announcement photo, which gained 11.2 million likes.