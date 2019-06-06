Kylie Jenner Fans Accuse Her of Lying About Her Skincare Line Being Vegan

Kylie Jenner just can’t catch a break.

Fans are calling her out left and right regarding her new skincare line, Kylie Skin — which was the center of controversy before it even launched.

At first, fans questioned whether they could actually use her walnut face scrub on a daily basis after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said it was safe to.

Then, Jenner made headlines again when she shared a video of her doing her “morning and night” routine, but masked her face with a filter while doing it. On top of that, Jenner used her foaming cleanser on a portion of her face and when she went to dry that section off, makeup could be seen all over the white towel she used — considering her face was already suppose to be clean, this defeated the purpose. That video was viewed over 7 million times and received major backlash.

Now, the billionaire is being questioned again by fans as to whether her line is actually vegan or not.

It appears that the beauty mogul’s cruelty-free line contains three ingredients that people are taking notice in. One skincare enthusiast turned to Twitter to call out Jenner’s Vanilla Milk toner saying that Squalene — which comes from shark liver oil — and 3-Hydroxyacetophenone — which comes from beavers — are ingredients that should be looked at closer. Other onlookers noticed that Glycerine — which comes from animal fats — should be looked at as well.

@JeffreeStar in your recent video with shane dawson you said that kylie’s products are vegan and crueletly free. kylie said that too but it’s not true… take a look: pic.twitter.com/BSTNxHqbbW — nessa 🤠😎 (@vanessanessa070) June 2, 2019

Something to consider though is that some of these ingredients can also be found in plants like rice bran, sugar cane and olives as stated on their website.

As for 3-Hydroxyacetophenone, it’s also an ingredient found within herbs like “Lampaya Hieronymi” which is native to Latin America and “Rubus Chamaemorus” which is also known as “Cloudberry” according to Joshrosenbrook.com.

When it comes to Glycerin, it can derive from animal products, plants or petroleum, but the plant-based ones stem from plant oils according to healthline.com.

All of this feeds after the drama surrounding Jenner and her former best friend Jordyn Woods after Woods kissed Tristan Thompson — the father of Khloe Kardashian's baby, True. However, recent reports say that may be coming to an end as well as the two appear to be on the road to recovery.