Kylie Jenner and Drake Have Been Hanging out ‘Romantically’ After Travis Scott Split

What’s going on between Kylie Jenner and Drake? The two started romance rumors when they were spotted together at a few parties last month following Jenner’s breakup from rapper Travis Scott, and now a source says Jenner and Drake have been spending time together “romantically.”

“He and Kylie have been spending time together recently,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’ve been friends for a long time and Drake is very close to the family.”

Another source said that Jenner, 22, and the rapper, 33, have been hanging out “romantically” ever since she and Scott broke up. But others insist that the two are “just friends,” with a source close to Jenner denying that the pair is dating.

Rumors first swirled about the “In My Feelings” rapper and the Kylie Cosmetics founder after she was spotted at his birthday bash last month at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, where a source told Us Weekly that they were “never too far away from each other.”

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” the source said. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.

Another source said Drake and Jenner “spent a lot of time talking to each other” at the party.

“They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” the second source said. “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

A week later, Jenner was spotted at Drake’s Halloween party in West Hollywood on Thursday, with a source telling PEOPLE that she stayed “super late.”

The stars have been known to run in the same circles; for example, Jenner and older sister Kendall Jenner attended his New Year’s Eve party at L.A. hotspot Delilah in January.

The possible romance comes about a month after Jenner and Scott, 28, broke up following two years together. Jenner wrote on Twitter that their “focus” was on their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” one source previously told Us Weekly about the breakup. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/VF18 / Contributor / Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty