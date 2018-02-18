Kylie Jenner Accessorizes in Latest Leggy Photo

Kylie Jenner is showing her spots in her latest Instagram snap.

The 20-year-old new mom posted a photo of her matching black and white spotted bag and stiletto boots on the social media site Saturday, captioning her outfit of the day post simply, “Dalmatian.”

Fans of Jenner are thrilled to see the makeup maven back on social media after months of staying out of the spotlight while pregnant with her and rapper Travis Scott’s first baby, a daughter named Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member kept her pregnancy private for months, not even confirming she was pregnant until two days after she gave birth on Feb. 1.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

Since then, she’s been back on Instagram more and more, sharing photos of herself on the social media platform and showing off her post-baby bod.

The spotted boots from Saturday’s photo appear to be a favorite of the Life of Kylie star’s, as they’re the same pair she rocked along with a black hoodie in another photo she posted last week.

But don’t expect her next post to be of an engagement ring!

Jenner and Scott are reportedly not thinking about tying the knot anytime soon.

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE earlier this month that “there are no plans for them to get married or even engaged.”

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the source later added.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner