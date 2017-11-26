Kylie Jenner Cuddles Friend’s Baby in Adorable New Video

Kylie Jenner is is showing off her maternal side amid rumors she’s pregnant with her first child.

She’s so cute! Kylie last night 11/25/17 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 26, 2017 at 9:34am PST

The 20-year-old posted a clip Saturday of her cuddling friend Yris Palmer’s baby girl Ayla, while they play games and do puzzles with friends. In another photo, a baby bottle is shown.

Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child together. Although neither have confirmed the news, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been practically absent from social media recently, except for photos that show her from the shoulders up. She’s also been dropping a number of hints on social media, including proof of a possible gender reveal photoshoot.

Fans were freaking out when they saw the bottle in the photo she posted, but were let down to find out it was a friend’s baby.

So is everyone gonna act like they didn’t see the baby bottle in front of Kylie Jenner on Snapchat?? — Sterling Black (@Sterlingmblack) November 26, 2017

The youngest KarJenner is reportedly not planning on confirming her pregnancy until after she has given birth.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source close to her family told PEOPLE.

“Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” the source continued, adding that the reality star’s “baby shower was organized just five days before it happened.”

