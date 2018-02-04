Travis Scott Speaks Out After Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Gives Birth

Rapper Travis Scott spoke out Sunday for the first time since the birth of his daughter, congratulating his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

“2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!” Scott tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner’s pregnancy had been rumored and speculated for months, though neither ever commented on it. She had the child, whose name has not been announced yet, on Thursday, Feb. 1, and the two made their official announcement on Sunday with a video of the two hanging out during Jenner’s pregnancy and meeting Kim Kardashian’s baby, Chicago West, for the first time.

Jenner also wrote a lengthy post on Twitter, apologizing for her secrecy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member wrote. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,”

Jenner’s baby was born on Thursday, Feb. 1, and weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces. Sources say the couple had a baby name in mind prior to her being born, but they’re waiting to to reveal it to the world.