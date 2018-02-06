How Kylie Jenner Found out She Was Pregnant

Kylie Jenner was surrounded by friends when she discovered she was pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child, a girl, she revealed on Sunday, Feb. 4 in a video titled, “To Our Daughter.”

The reality star posted a heartfelt message to fans and supporters on Instagram, thanking them and letting them know that she had had her daughter on Feb. 1. Her friends, in the 11-minute video, opened up about the moment the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb found out she was expecting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“One day I was in your mom’s bathroom with her and she took a little test,” her friend Jordyn Woods said, addressing the baby.

Jenner was sitting on the tub after taking a pregnancy test when she handed the positive test to her friend.

“She just looked at me weird…and I didn’t know what she was doing, so when she passed it to me, I was like,” she continued, making a shocked face.

The 20-year-old makeup maven also explained the reason behind her secrecy in an Instagram post.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner wrote.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she said. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

News that Jenner was expecting her first child has been circulating since September, with fans noticing the Life of Kylie star’s sudden retreat from the spotlight around that time. But this is the first time the new mom has addressed the news herself.

Photo credit: Twitter / @Lamorel_belleza