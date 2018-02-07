Kylie Jenner Baby Photo Sets Instagram Record for Likes

Kylie Jenner’s baby name and photo announcement on Instagram has become the most-liked photo on the platform — surpassing some iconic celebrity snaps.

Jenner revealed the baby’s name, Stormi Webster, on the photo-sharing platform on Tuesday afternoon. As of noon ET on Wednesday, the post has more than 13.6 million likes.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner’s post surpasses previous record holder Cristiano Ronaldo, whose post documenting the birth of his fourth child received 11.3 million likes. She also sped past Beyonce, who held the record for most-liked Instagram photo at the end of 2017 for her lavish pregnancy announcement photo, which gained 11.2 million likes.

The youngest KarJenner sister also followed in her sisters’ footsteps by announcing the big baby news on social media. In December, Khloe Kardashian confirmed her first pregnancy with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Instagram with an intimate post that racked up 8.8 million likes. Kim Kardashian also revealed her third child’s name, Chicago West, on the platform via Instagram stories.

“More and more, we’re seeing the world’s most influential public figures turn to Instagram to share their most intimate and personal moments, and in turn, bring Instagram’s global community in on the joy and celebration,” an Instagram rep said in a statement via Variety.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister previously announced Sunday on Instagram that she had given birth on February 1 to her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott. The photo announcement garnered more than 10.2 million likes and a teaser of her full birth announcement video has been viewed more than 61.8 million times.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

Jenner has 103 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most-followed celebrities on the Facebook-owned service.

Proud mom and grandma Kris Jenner reacted to Kylie and Stormi’s record-breaking news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the record-breaking image.

“Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!! Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi!” she wrote alongside the snap.