Kylie Jenner Has a Strict Policy Before Anyone Can Meet Stormi Webster

New mom Kylie Jenner has strict rules for anyone looking to get near baby Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister is “a germaphobe,” a source close to the family told Us Weekly, and she is committed to keeping her 6-week-old daughter safe and healthy.

“You have to go to her house to visit,” the insider said. “She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors.”

The 20-year-old also reportedly has a strict guest list for those allowed to visit her daughter, which includes her famous KarJenner family and her best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Stormi’s father and Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott has also been a heavy presence in the little one’s life following her private birth on Feb. 1.

A friend of the couple said that the rapper “hasn’t left her side except for work obligations.”

Thursday marks six weeks since the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Scott welcomed their first child together, announcing her birth on social media after months of speculation that she was pregnant in the first place.

Jenner has since made her way back into the spotlight after keeping her pregnancy private, sharing photos of baby Stormi on Snapchat and Instagram regularly over the past month.

The reality TV mogul and makeup maven shared a full-body photo of Stormi on Snapchat on Wednesday, showing off her little girl napping in a pink knit hooded onesie.

While she has returned to social media, keeping her pregnancy on the down-low initially, Jenner explained in her birth announcement, was crucial for her health and the health of her baby.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”