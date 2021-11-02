Kristy Swanson, ‘Buffy’ Star, Hospitalized With COVID-19 Complications

Actress Kristy Swanson has been hospitalized for complications related to COVID-19. The 51-year-old actress, who starred in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer, shared with her nearly 400,000 Twitter followers on Monday that she was transported to the hospital over the weekend to be treated for pneumonia, which she said was related to her coronavirus diagnosis.

Asking her followers for prayers, Swanson, 51, said, “yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital.” The actress said that as of her tweet, she was still at the hospital with pneumonia. “I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course,” she said. Despite her health crisis, Swanson told her followers she was “in good spirits and in great hands.” In a follow-up tweet, the actress offered more information, sharing that she was “at the tail end” of her coronavirus diagnosis when pneumonia “jumped into” her lungs. Swanson said she was “with Baricitinib & blood thinners so I don’t clot.” She went on to share her gratitude for the hospital and staff caring for her, writing in a third tweet, “Virtua memorial in Mount Holly NJ has been incredible. They are so on top it and have a wonderful staff.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

🙏🏼 Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands. ❤️🙏🏼 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

At this time, it is unclear if Swanson had been vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to her hospitalization. The actress has been critical of the vaccines as well as vaccine mandates, in September tweeting that vaccine mandates were a way to “make mo-money.” In the tweet, Swanson suggested the virus “behaves just like the flu. Every year a new flew strain arises & a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one.” However, Swanson on Monday hit back at a headline describing her as “anti-vax,” writing that she has “NEVER said I am anti-vax.”

Amid her hospitalization, Swanson has received an outpouring of well wishes from her followers. Alyssa Milano wrote, “Praying for your speedy recovery and no long haul symptoms.” Another person wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear this but glad to hear you are in great hands and getting good care… I wish you strength and rest and happiness and health.”

Swanson is best known for portraying the titular character in the 1992 film Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The film was directed by Fran Rubel Kuzui and written by Joss Whedon. Her other credits include Pretty in Pink and Dude, Where’s My Car?