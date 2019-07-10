Kristin Chenoweth Reacts to ‘Descendants’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

Kristin Chenoweth has commented on the death of Cameron Boyce, who appeared alongside her in the Disney Channel movie The Descendants. Chenoweth played classic Disney villain Maleficent in the movie, while Boyce played Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians antagonist Cruella de Vil. In an interview on The Talk on Monday, Chenoweth described him as “one of my babies” that she had such a joy working with.

“I did the Descendants movie, and all those kids are like my kids. Just like the Glee kids are. Just like the Hairspray kids are. But Cameron Boyce was one of my babies,” Chenoweth said. “I remember that we were, you know, ‘Five, six, seven, eight’ — rehearsing, rehearsing and rehearsing, and that kid never ran out of energy. And I said, ‘You’re like Justin Timberlake. You’re like a humming bird. You never stop.’ This is a true story.”

She then detailed the morning she learned of Boyce’s death, which occurred over the weekend, and revealed how she saw a sign in nature that reminded her of her time with Boyce.

“Well, I’m in Vegas — Sin City — and I’m looking up the day, the morning, I found out, and I’m laying there, and what do you think flew by me?” Chenoweth said, with the show’s hosts correctly answering that there was a hummingbird in view.

Chenoweth replied, “I thought, ‘Okay, Cam, I got you.’”

After Boyce’s death, which was believed to be caused by a seizure, was made public, Disney Channel made a statement on the actor’s death. In addition to the Descendants franchise, he also starred in numerous projects for the next work, including Jessie.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” the Disney rep told the outlet. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Photo Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic