Kristin Cavallari Claps Back at Claims She’s Had Work Done on Her Face

Don’t spread rumors about Kristin Cavallari unless you’re ready to be called out.

After an Instagram user wrote earlier this week that the Very Cavallari star enhanced her face with injections, Cavallari clapped back in the comments section to set the record straight.

“It appears she keeps it fresh and natural by lip, cheek and under eye filler and Botox to the frown, forehead and crows feet!” the user wrote alongside a photo of Cavallari at the 2019 Golden Globes, where she was hosting a pre-awards ceremony show for E! News. The photo was part of a side-by-side post comparing her current look to a throwback snap of her from The Hills.

“I’ve actually never touched my face but thanks for the compliment I guess,” the 32-year-old commented. “Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that. I’m proud to be injectable free.”

The reality star has been open in the past about resisting the urge to undergo injections.

“All my friends are starting to get Botox and I’m kind of like, Ahhh. I want to do everything I can to not get it,” she told PEOPLE magazine in 2016.

In fact, the mom of three — who shares Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3, with retired NFL quarterback husband Jay Cutler — says she has a “boring” beauty regimen.

“I’m so boring when it comes to this stuff — I have my go-to’s. I always just use the same stuff. The ones that I love are Armani foundation, and Armani [mascara]. I think the Young Living essential oils are awesome,” she said. “Who doesn’t love lavender oil? It smells amazing, and it’s relaxing.”

Cavallari, whose E! Network show is set to return in 2019 for season 2, has also opened up about how her dynamic at home with Cutler has changed now that he is retired and her TV career is back in full swing.

“We’ve definitely switched roles which has been really interesting, but it’s great,” the Laguna Beach alum told PEOPLE in November. “I couldn’t do any of this without him. He’s home with the kids, picking the boys up from school and really allowing me to be able to have the time and freedom to do all this. He’s been really supportive.”

“I call him my farmhand because he’s been planting trees around the house. He’s been taking care of all the animals,” she continued, referencing her family’s new home in the Tennessee countryside. “I’m just giving him time. I’m not gonna pressure him. He worked his ass off for so many years, so I get that all he’s ever known is football. He’s gonna figure it out.”

The 35-year-old former Chicago Bear and Miami Dolphin became a fan-favorite on season 1 of Very Cavallari thanks to his dry humor and ability to make Cavallari laugh.

“Coming from the football world where people didn’t get his personality, it’s been really nice for me and him [to have fans] appreciate him and see the real side of Jay,” Cavallari said. “He’s been having fun with the show. Now that he sees he had a really positive reaction, he’s been having a good time with it.”

Very Cavallari is set to return for season 2 in 2019.