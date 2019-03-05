Kristfoff St. John’s Fiance Cannot Attend ‘Young and the Restless’ Star’s Memorial Service Due to Visa Issue

Kristoff St. John’s fiancée was unable to attend the late Young and the Restless star’s memorial service due to an issue with her visa.

Kseniya Mikhaleva, who became engaged to St. John in September of 2018, announced on Instagram that she would not be present at the Monday service due to her request for an “emergency” visa being declined.

Mikhaleva is a Russian native and currently lives in Moscow.

“It is with deep regret and sorrow in my heart that I make this statement,” Mikhaleva wrote alongside a gallery of images of herself and the late actor. “For a year, I was the happiest women on Earth. That changed in a second. I still cannot believe that Kristoff is gone, so early, so unexpectedly, one month after our last meeting in Moscow. In the two years that we were together, he taught me so much – how to love and be loved, how to open the best in other people, how to help people, and simply how to be a good human being. We planned to get married; we had many plans in the future together. With him gone, I have no idea what to do.”

Mikhaleva went on to offer her thoughts and prayers to St. John’s family and friends, including “his two wonderful daughters whom he loved so much…People for whom he played, people who inspired him to work and live.”

“Also, I want to state that I have seen several funds claiming that they were opened by me. As of today, I have not opened and am not planning to open any funds. Everything that you see was/is fake,” she added.

“Right now, I want to be with him, his family, and his friends,” she wrote. “I am getting thousands of support texts on my Facebook and Instagram and people are asking why I am not with him and how they can help.”

“Several weeks ago I applied for an ’emergency’ visa for the funeral to say goodbye my fiancé and beloved. The reply from the Embassy was ‘No’. My heart is broken,” she informed her followers. “I am going through this with a huge pain in my heart,and realize that I don’t have opportunity to say goodbye to him and put flowers on his grave. It is not right, not fair.

“Fly, my love, and finally find peace,” she concluded. “Any person in my place would be torn into pieces. It’s scary, painful, and disgusting that I cannot be with my loved one and his family on his last journey to eternal peace.RIP @kristoffstjohn.”

St. John, who starred on the CBS soap opera since 1990 at Neil Winters, passed away at a home in Woodland Hills, California on Feb. 3. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.