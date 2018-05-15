Kristen Stewart Breaks Cannes Cardinal Rule on Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart is making waves at the Cannes Film Festival for breaking a cardinal rule on the red carpet.

The Daily Mail reports that while posing for photos on the red carpet for the premiere of the new Spike lee film BlacKkKlansman, Stewart was caught yawning.

She also took off her high heels and walked part of the red carpet barefoot, shocking many of those in attendance, as wearing heels on the red carpet is one of Cannes’ cardinal rules.

In addition to Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrossio and Cate Blanchett were also on hand at the premiere.

She also joins fellow actresses Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz and Bingbing Fan as part of “the first female dominated Cannes Film Festival jury for many decades.”

Coincidentally, in 2017 Stewart spoke candidly about the strict dress code of the festival, saying, “There’s definitely a distinct dress code. People get very upset at you if you don’t wear heels or whatever.”

“I feel like you can’t ask that anymore, but it’s still a given,” she later added. “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress then you can’t ask me either.”

While her reported Cannes faux pas is just the newest, the 28-year-old actress has found herself in many headlines over the last few months, with one claiming that she got back together with her former Twilight co-star and ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

Back in September 2017, celebrity news and gossip outlets reported “signs” were “pointing toward the Twilight stars rekindling their fiery romance.”

There was even a supposed source who claimed, “Robert and Kristen have become very close again… [They] are talking all the time,” and added, “Rob’s pals would love to see them get back together.”

Gossip Cop investigated the claims recently and found that there has been no physical/photo evidence that this rumor had any truth to begin with.

Earlier in the year, however, Pattinson did finally address those comments that Donald Trump previously made about him and Stewart.

Back in 2012, after news broke that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Trump tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”

“Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?” an interviewer asked him.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me,’” Pattinson replied.