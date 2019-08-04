Kristen Stewart Admits She Talks to Ghosts, and Social Media Is Stunned

Kristen Stewart has a strong personal connection with the supernatural, spiritual side of life, as she revealed in a recent interview. The actress has been in the spotlight for years, yet in the new issue of Vanity Fair she opened up for the first time about how she speaks to ghosts. Fans were stunned by this revelation.

Stewart met up with reporter Durga Chew-Bose to discuss her upcoming projects and her whirlwind career in general. They touched on the 2016 mystery Personal Shopper, which has an eerie quality to it. In passing, Chew-Bose asked Stewart if she believes in ghosts.

“I talk to them,” the actress replied. “If I’m in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I’m in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, ‘No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me.’”

Stewart explained that she does not subscribe to any particular solid definition of supernatural phenomenon or the mechanics of the afterlife, but she knows strange “energy” when she feels it.

“Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I’m really sensitive to,” she said. “Not just with ghosts, but with people. People stain rooms all the time.”

Stewart’s words had fans spooked on social media, as the quote began making the rounds. Their reactions ran the gamut from skeptical and mocking to serious and reverent. A few of Stewart’s most die-hard fans seemed to like her all the more for the statement.

Of course, more than a few users cracked jokes about the supernatural origins of Stewart’s career. She hit the mainstream as the lead in the Twilight series — a girl caught in a love triangle between a vampire and a werewolf. To some, it was only natural that ghosts would make their way into her life as well.

The profile touched on some of Stewart’s other work as well, and in general it tracked her growth from a teen movie star to a thoughtful performer and burgeoning director. Chew-Bose also spoke to director Olivier Assayas, who has worked with Stewart and become her friend. He emphasized just how bold and risky her recent career moves have been.

“She’s not adapting to anything the industry will want her to do or anything an agent in his right mind would ask her to do. She has been protecting herself, and she has been able to do only what she feels is right,” he said. “I was scared with the places she would go.”

Stewart has several projects coming up, including a starring role in the biopic Seberg, due out later this year. She also stars in the thriller Underwater due out next year, and is in pre-production on a rom-com slated for 2020 titled Happiest Season.

Blockbuster audiences will see Stewart again soon enough as well, however. She plays Sabina Wilson in the latest adaptation of Charlie’s Angels, in theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.