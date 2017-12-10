Kristen Bell Reveals How Her Kids Ruined a ‘Frozen’ Ornament

Kristen Bell is not happy with her kids after they ruined a Frozen ornament.

This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled ‘My children keep me grounded’. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Bell revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that her children decapitated Anna, the character she voices in the Disney franchise, but left Elsa unharmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This will be the cover of my autobiography and it will be titled ‘My children keep me grounded,’” Bell wrote.

The ornament had sisters Anna and Elsa back-to-back. They were originally happy, but now it looks like Elsa used her powers to make Anna lose her head.

It seems like Bell’s daughters, Delta and Lincoln, are not Frozen fans. She told Jimmy Kimmel last year that the two aren’t fans of the highest-grossing animated movie in history.

“The live to break down my self-esteem,” Bell told Kimmell in March 2016. “It’s that, and they don’t watch much TV. I mean they’re 1 and 3. They’re new to it all. But [the 3-year-old] was sick last month and Dax had said, ‘Should we put on a movie? Should we blow her mind and put on Frozen?’ And we did, and about 15 minutes in she said, ‘Mummy, I think you should turn this off.’ She didn’t like it.”

Bell’s daughters aren’t the only people in America turning against Frozen. Disney included the new short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure ahead of screenings of Pixar’s Coco. Disney pulled Olaf after public outcry, although the studio said it always planned on pulling the 22-minute film early in Coco‘s theatrical run. The short will debut on ABC on Dec. 14.

In the meantime, Disney has more than enough time to send Bell a new Frozen ornament before Christmas Day.