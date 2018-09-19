Kristen Bell Opens up About Recreational Drug Use With Admission She Smokes Weed Each Week

Kristen Bell’s go-to “drug of choice?” Marijuana, she says.

The Good Place actress told Marc Maron as much on a recent episode of his WTF podcast, revealing that she likes to recreationally smoke weed once a week while watching 60 Minutes.

“I like my Vape pen quite a bit,” the mom of two said, as reported by Us Weekly. “Weed rules. Weed is my drug of choice, for sure.”

She said she doesn’t do it around her and husband Dax Shepard‘s daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3. “I can’t do it around my kids, which is a phenomenal amount of hours each week,” Bell said. “Once a week, if I’m just exhausted and we’re about to sit down and watch 60 Minutes, why not?”

She said she’s never done cocaine, although “I feel like I would maybe want to do it once before I die,” she told Maron. “I have that kind of a face and personality that if I’m at a party, no one brings it out. They’re like, ‘Oh, don’t bring that around Kristen.’”

As for ecstasy, she’s not sure if she’s ever done it. She said she was offered some at a Dave Matthews Band concert in college, but that she’s “90 percent sure it was a Tic Tac.”

She’s still not averse to trying it again, she sad, revealing that Shepard has told her she would love ecstasy. “He just feels you shouldn’t leave earth without trying ecstasy or mushrooms,” she explained, going on to reveal that he’s put quite a bit of thought into an ecstasy party.

She continued, “He wants to have an ecstasy party with all of our friends. He wants to have everyone get an overnight babysitter that we trust, put all the kids together, then come to our house, check your keys, and then have one of his buddies there and just give everybody really good ecstasy and just have us all braid each other’s hair or something.”

Shepard, 43, has been sober for 14 years. Bell, 38, told Maron that Shepard would love to be the sober companion during an ecstasy party.

“He doesn’t have a problem with anyone else partaking in anything, provided within reason, that they’re not acting like a complete shmuck,” she said. “He’s fine if people do things. He likes drugs and alcohol. He just is aware that he lost his privilege with them because he can’t handle it. His brain does not have the chemistry to handle it.”

When pressed on what exactly would happen during an ecstasy party between Bell, Shepard and all their friends, she said, “Look, he loves everything to have more passion, so who knows where it will go? Maybe we’ll all hook up.”