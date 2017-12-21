Kris Jenner Thanks God After Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Announcement

Kris Jenner is giving thanks to God following her daughter Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement Wednesday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians mother, 62, retweeted her daughter’s message thanking fans for their support Thursday, adding her own prayer of thanks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!! https://t.co/a8CO8twpHE — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) December 21, 2017

“God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!” she gushed.

The 33-year-old expectant mother was equally grateful for the love she was receiving in the original tweet, saying, “I was so nervous to post our announcement but WOWWW I am overwhelmed with the response by you guys!!! Thank you! Thank you! I love you guys!!”

Earlier in the day, the momager wrote a similar message on her regram of Kardashian’s pregnancy confirmation photoshoot.

Kardashian and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson announced they were expecting their first child together Wednesday through a black and white photo of her baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

“Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!” she added.

This will be Jenner’s eighth grandchild. She already serves as “Lovey” for six of her children’s kids, and is expecting another grandchildren from daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West via a surrogate.

Photo credit: Getty / Robin Marchant