Kris Jenner Shuts Down Rumors That Tyga Fathered Daughter Kylie’s Baby

Tyga, you are NOT the father! Or at least according to Kris Jenner, whom addressed rumors that daughter Kylie Jenner‘s one-month-old baby Stormi Webster was not fathered by beau Travis Scott, but instead by the “Rack City” rapper.

When the rumors of Stormi’s paternity not being what the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality has disclosed publicly came up during Kris’ appearance Sunday on the 106.5 radio show Kyle and Jackie O., the momager was quick to shut things down.

Kyle alluded to the gossip, saying, “Tyga was chiming in saying maybe it was his baby.” But Kris wasn’t having it. Before he could continue, she chimed in, “Oh no, no no. I think that was just a bunch of silly rumors as usual.”

“Yeah you guys know better than that,” she added.

The theory that Tyga was actually the father of baby Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1, was born from how quickly Kylie and Scott got pregnant after she split with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga for good in April 2017.

The “Hookah” artist has also been alluding to the possible paternity drama on Instagram.

In February, he posted a number of photos promoting his album on Instagram, but in the captions he let his inner angst fly.

“Tell me that the stories all lies now yeh,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “KYOTO,” the name of his upcoming album.

“Is this what u need to feel better?” he wrote in another post. In a third, he wrote, “Am I talkin foreign when I say I miss u.”

“All I wanted was to talk to u,” he wrote as a tease for his new song “Temperature.”

Fans thought that due to the timing of the posts and choice of lyrics, he could be implying that things weren’t as they seemed between him and his ex.

Kris appears to have warmed up to Scott, gushing over the new member of the family last week during an interview on Wednesday with reporters at the grand opening of Nassif MD Medical Spa in Beverly Hills.

“He’s really, really great, really attentive, and couldn’t be cuter with Kylie,” she said.

She also dished on Kylie’s new journey in motherhood.

“It’s great. She loves it. She’s doing really, really great,” Kris said at the time. “The baby’s happy and healthy and everybody’s good at home. So we’re excited.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tibrina Hobson