Kris Jenner Sends Birthday Love to Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope

Kris Jenner can’t believe her little P is growing up! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager took to Twitter Sunday to celebrate granddaughter Penelope Disick’s sixth birthday with some seriously sweet photos.

The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated her birthday with mom and grandma on a luxurious European yacht vacation, and looks thrilled to be having a summer most people could only dream of in a photo Jenner posted alongside a touching birthday message.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope who turned 6 today!!!!!” Jenner wrote. “P you have brought such love and joy into our world and i love every single second of watching you grow up!!!!!”

Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Penelope who turned 6 today!!!!! P you have brought such love and joy into our world and i love every single second of watching you grow up!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HIbi7GErjO — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) July 8, 2018

She added in an additional tweet some throwback photos of the elementary-aged girl in her younger years.

“Thank you for every single memory and for all of the joy and laughter you bring to us every day. I love you so so much my precious P💕🎂🎉💕#proudgrandma #love #mybabies,” she continued.

Thank you for every single memory and for all of the joy and laughter you bring to us every day. I love you so so much my precious P💕🎂🎉💕#proudgrandma #love #mybabies pic.twitter.com/f1eNiy6dgb — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) July 8, 2018

Fans of the Kardashians have watched Penelope grow up over the years, with her birth even appearing on the Season 7 finale of the E! reality series. So it’s understandable that they were moved by the birthday wishes.

Mom Kourtney also posted an adorable birthday tribute to her oldest daughter. (She also shares 8-year-old son Mason and 3-year-old Reign with Disick).

“My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day. So in awe of her. 🎈✨❤️” she captioned a gallery of photos of the new 6-year-old living her best life on their vacation boat.

Happy birthday P! Here’s to many more!

