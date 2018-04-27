Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence About Kanye West

No, Kris Jenner isn’t desperately trying to unplug Kanye West‘s wifi router.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch has remained relatively silent since her son-in-law went off on a controversial, Trump-supporting Twitter spree, but the internet has come up with plenty of speculation as to what is going through the famous micro-manager’s mind right now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now Jenner is claiming everything is well and good with the “Famous” rapper, according to The Blast, which caught the momager on video saying Ye was doing “perfect” when asked by paparazzi.

The only way Jenner had communicated prior about West’s behavior was to retweet a PEOPLE article about his “explosive” behavior, adding the comment, “Lies, Lies, Lies.”

Jenner’s daughter and West’s wife Kim Kardashian has been vocal with her support for her husband, however.

“Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “Rather than just a simple business decision. So I’m glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening.”

She continued: “He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive.”

“To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this… your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she added. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues or just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she continued.

Concluding, her rant, Kardashian sent a note to the media: “Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line.”

Photo credit: E!