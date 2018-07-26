Kris Jenner’s Diamond Ring Sparkles and Sparks Engagement Rumors

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians know how savvy and secretive Kris Jenner can be — but is she keeping an especially massive secret? The momager was spotted in Beverly Hills sporting a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger this week, causing many fans to wonder if she is engaged to boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Jenner wore a white mini dress with bell sleeves, gold aviator sunglasses, a statement necklace and the giant sparkler, complete with a diamond band.

Jenner, 62, and Gamble, 37, have been dating for almost four years, although she has said in the past that she can’t see herself getting married for a third time.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year, Jenner told DeGeneres that although their 25-year age difference doesn’t bother her (“Age is just a number,” she said), she isn’t sure if she’d want to “ruffle up” their relationship.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said at the time in February 2017. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

While the two have been dating since 2014 after meeting at designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party, rumors flew last fall that the two briefly broke up after Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Jenner captioned “SWF” (single white female). However, Kardashian removed “SWF” from the caption once fans started questioning Jenner’s relationship status.

Earlier this month, Jenner and Gamble were spotted on a picture-perfect vacation together in the South of France with Jenner holding Gamble’s hand as she stepped off a yacht in the town of Antibes on the French Riviera.

Jenner divorced ex-husband Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce) in December 2014 and has since been dating Gamble. Before her 14-year marriage to Jenner, she was married to famous lawyer Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991.

She told Harvey Levin earlier this month that she was devastated when Kardashian filed for divorce.

“Because it made it real,” she said. “Like, you think you’re going to come through this period — that was really hard for me.”

In that same interview, she said that having an “affair with a soccer player” in the midst of her marriage to Kardashian remains one of the biggest regrets of her life.

“I did, I did,” she said. “Which wasn’t — nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

“I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon — I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” she recalled. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.”

Eleven years after their divorce, Kardsahian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died less than eight weeks later.

Jenner shared daughters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardsahian as well as son Robert Kardashian Jr. with Robert Kardashian, and shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with Caitlyn Jenner.