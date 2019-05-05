Kris Jenner Defends Kylie Jenner’s ‘Self-Made Billionaire’ Title

Kris Jenner is defending youngest daughter Kylie Jenner after the makeup maven sparked outrage being named the youngest “self-made billionaire” by Forbes Magazine earlier this year.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch remarked, “I think she’s self-made.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, listen, my girls, you can say that certain things have been handed to them, but it takes a lot of work to do what they’re doing,” she added, explaining that while Kylie might have a larger platform from which to make her fortune, “the money she’s made is her own.”

Kris continued that Kylie began her incredibly successful Kylie Cosmetics company with her own savings, saying, “She put her own blood, sweat and tears into it. It was her idea. It was amazing what she did.”

Her mind for business even influenced the rest of her famous family, Kris added: “She showed the rest of us how to do it.”

After the initial wave of backlash at her title, Kylie told The New York Times in March that while she might not have “inherited” her billion dollars, she “can’t say” she became a billionaire without the help of her family’s privilege.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself,” the Lip Kit creator told the paper. “If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

In February, the Life of Kylie star also told PAPER Magazine her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, “cut her off” at just 15.

Defending her title while also acknowledging her fame, Kylie told the magazine, “I had such a huge platform, I had so many followers already and I had so many people watching me,” adding that “the self-made thing is true.”

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that,” she added. “What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty / Vivien Killilea