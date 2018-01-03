Kris Jenner Debuts Bold New Hairdo For 2018

New Year, New Kris Jenner!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch debuted a platinum version of her classic pixie cut on Tuesday in an Instagram that racked up almost 650,000 likes in just a few hours.

“January 2nd back at work here we go!!!” the 62-year-old captioned the glamour shot, adding the hashtag “#MotherDaughterTuesday” in reference to daughter Kim Kardashian‘s signature platinum locks.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has been tried twinning with Kardashian. The momager briefly rocked a blonde do and inspired a meme in October when she posed in a luxurious rose print suit and drink in one of her daughter’s Instagrams.

Caption this…. A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 23, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

But if the KKW Beauty CEO is to be believed, Jenner may soon be going back to her roots.

Last month, Kardashian tweeted that she had spent 13 hours with bleach on her roots over the previous couple of days, adding that she was “over” the extreme beauty treatment.

In September, Kardashian opened up about what it’s like to maintain her light hair.

“I was so scared that my hair would get ruined,” she told People about her transformation. “It took about 12 hours for the first round of dyeing my hair – we definitely took our time with it so it wouldn’t get damaged,” she explained. ‘Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, so worth it.”

