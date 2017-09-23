Kris Jenner Reacts to Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors

Kris Jenner addressed the rumors that her daughter Kylie Jenner is pregnant during Milan Fashion Week on Saturday morning.

The KUTWK cast member revealed that she was surprised to wake up to the rumors, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She did not confirm or deny them, but said, “It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.”

After briefly speaking on the matter, Jenner went back to talking fashion.

News broke that Jenner’s 20-year-old daughter was pregnant on Friday. This marks the first public acknowledgment of the rumors, as no family member has previously spoken out following the reports.

This will be Kylie’s first child with rapper Travis Scott and she is reportedly expecting a baby girl. The reality TV personality started telling her friends the news a few weeks ago.

“The family has known for quite some time,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is really excited and so is Travis!”

Another source close to the family said that everyone is “overjoyed” for her as she is the “happiest” she’s ever been.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” the source said.

