Kourtney Kardashian Shares Stunning ‘Spaghetti’ Snap From Sardinia Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a stunning “spaghetti” snap from her Sardinia vacation. In the photo, Kardashian is wearing a yellow two-piece swimsuit and swimming goggles while sitting on some rocks. In the post’s caption, she shared three spaghetti emojis. Kardahshian’s mom Kris Jenner commented on the photo, calling her daughter “gorgeous,” and adding four yellow heart emojis.

Many of Kardashian’s fans and followers have commented on the post as well, with one exclaiming, “That’s what it’s all about.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Your in your 40s and the younger generation can’t even compete with you,” someone else wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 27, 2019 at 8:40am PDT

As one fan pointed out, Kardashian recently turned 40, and the milestone birthday had a big impact on her.

In recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she was seen crying about the major life event, which was something vulnerable for her.

“I just always wish that I had more time. But I feel like I want to cry,” she said. “Just ’cause it, like, gives me anxiety and I don’t know why… because then I’m like, I have so much and I should just be so happy.”

Notably, the ladies of The View had thoughts on Kardashian’s response to aging, with Sunny Hostin pointing out, “She’s upset because she’s turning 40, and she’s re-evaluating her life! It gets good. There are women in the audience that are like ‘the 40s are good.’ They’re good.”

“You know the thing is, on the one hand she wants more time, but then she says she’s miserable,” Joy Behar offered. “So what do you want more time for?“

“Not to be, like, Debbie Downer on this, [but] you have all the money, all the opportunities, life advantages in the entire world. There are people who can’t feed their children,” Meghan McCain said.

“I do not feel bad for her. Come on! Have some self-reflection on this. It’s a bad look for you, Kourtney,” McCain later added. “…Do you know what helps me when I feel sorry for myself?… Running with veterans who have lost limbs for our country. Seeing people, homeless people, who have much less than me. There are ways to make yourself feel better and know how blessed we all are. And the Kardashians are worth $100 million if not more. Billions. Whatever. I don’t know.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!