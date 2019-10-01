Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Waist-Length Blonde Hair as New ‘Daisy’ Alter Ego

Meet Daisy! Kourtney Kardashian is embracing a whole new persona as she rocks a dramatic wig, looking seriously fire with waist-length blonde hair in a sexy new selfie. Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked minimal makeup and white sweats while showing off her newly-long locks, writing mysteriously in the caption, “Her name is Daisy.”

Kardashian’s little sister Kylie Jenner, also known for her frequent wig swaps, was on board for the new look, writing, “Hi daisy.”

Family friend Larsa Pippen was also there to gas Kardashian up, writing, “She’s bad af.”

The Poosh founder has been embracing her sexy side as of late, being spotted holding ex Younes Bendjima’s hand just the other week. It doesn’t mean she’s tied down again, however, a source close to the star told PEOPLE after the photos surfaced.

“They spend some time together. It’s more of a friend situation,” the insider said, adding, “You could call it casually dating. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him. She isn’t happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.”

Kardashian is also looking for something a little more serious when it comes to her romantic life, with a source telling Us Weekly recently that the mother-of-three is “waiting for someone who is a good fit for her and her family and not just a fling.”

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to,” the source added. “She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family.”

