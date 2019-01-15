Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How She Would React to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Engagement

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed how she would react to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie getting engagement, and it might surprise some.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen alongside her sisters Khloe and Kim, Kardashian was asked how she would feel about her ex getting married again.

“Congratulations!” she replied, implying that there is no bad blood between the girls and that she would genuinely be happy for Disick and Richie.

“Yeah, we vacation together. It’s all good!” Kim added, seemingly letting the viewers know that the whole family approves of the relationship and no bares any ill-will.

While there have been rumors that Kardashian and Richie have not been getting along, sources close to the family have shared that the two women have been making an effort to be on the same page.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page,” a source told PEOPLE. “Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott.”

Previously, a separate source told the outlet, “It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

“Sofia has shown over and over again that she is willing to stay with Scott even when things are not great — but Scott is doing well lately,” the source added.

It’s not just Kourtney who has been getting on well with Richie, as yet another source told PEOPLE in September, “Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem.”

Richie — who is the daughter of singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie — has remained very private of her relationship with Disick, though she did open up briefly while speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss, an Australian newspaper.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” she told the outlet. “We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

She went on to say that while “it’s hard to fully avoid” tabloid stories about her life, she chooses to not pay any attention to it, adding, “Everything is so false. I don’t read it because I just get really angry.”