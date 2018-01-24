Kourtney Kardashian Gets Slinky in Poolside Photo

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself by the pool on Tuesday, making many of her followers long for the end of winter and the return of bikini season.

Kardashian wrote “it’s the simple things” in the caption, though the photo shows her dangling one foot in a swimming pool over-looking what appears to be a private beach. The crystal clear tiled pool is anything but simple, as is the gorgeous array of foliage surrounding Kardashian in the unseasonably lush area of Mexico where the photo was taken in.

Kardashian herself is clad in an immaculate white two-piece swimsuit, contrasting her perfect tan. Fans didn’t fail to notice that she’s wearing a pair of tiny, ’90s style sunglasses, just as Kanye West instructed Kim Kardashian to do in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

it’s the simple things A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:56am PST

Kardashian tagged Imanta Resorts in her photo, giving some publicity to the vacation spot. The resorts are located in Punta de Mita, Mexico, and the photos on their Instagram profile are all as stunning as Kardashian’s is.

The timing is also perfect, as many of Kardashian’s North American followers feel beaten down by a harsh, freezing winter and mounds of heavy snow.

Kardashian isn’t the only famous face hanging around Imanta Resorts. The Instagram page also features recent photos of Kelly Ripa and her family, as well as Jenny Owens. However, most of their posts don’t feature and people at all — just vast swaths of untouched tropical beach, and wide views of rolling hills covered in rain forest.

Some fans didn’t care for Kardashian‘s caption, pointing out that, for most people, a luxury resort in Mexico is anything but simple.

“Most people can’t afford 1 night way at Motel 8,” one person wrote. “Not being rude but just giving advice. I wouldn’t refer to another vacation at a luxery resort as ‘simple.’”