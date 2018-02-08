Kourtney Kardashian’s House Invaded by Mating Tarantulas and It’s Keeping Her up at Night

Kourtney Kardashian has a hairy, eight-legged problem that’s turning her home into a scene from a nightmare.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three is tanning by her pool with friend Larsa Pippen when they’re surprised by a massive tarantula walking past their lounge chairs.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” Kardashian screams as they jump away from the spider beneath where they’re laying. “I called pest control, they came, they sprayed two times!”

“I just don’t even know what to do,” the reality TV personality tells the cameras later. “I swear we’re outside like fifty percent of the time and I’ve already had the exterminator come out and spray. I just won’t be able to sleep at night. I will not feel comfortable until these tarantulas are completely gone.”

Back poolside, Pippen jumps away from the huge arachnid, screaming, “I’m so scared of it. It’s so big!”

Knowing she has to do something, Kardashian calls the exterminators once again to let them know their first two sprayings didn’t fix the problem.

“There’s a tarantula currently…it’s insane. There’s one right now, we’re looking right at it,” she tells the pest control specialist.

While the employee assures the celebrity he’ll send someone out right away, he warns her that it is tarantula mating season, so a few more sprays may be needed to totally fix the problem. But just as he starts to detail the necessary measures, the friends are surprised by another crawling spider and start to sprint back inside.

“Kourtney, I’m leaving!” Pippen yells. “I promise I’m going back to Beverly Hills. This wild, wild West is not for me!”

Also in Sunday’s episode of the E! show, Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has a concerning conversation with Kim Kardashian in which he appears not to have known that she and Kanye West were expecting a third child via a surrogate. The baby, a daughter named Chicago, was born on Jan. 15.

“Is this a joke? Do you not know we’re having another baby?” Kim asks Disick, who looks embarrassed as he answers, “Not really.”

“Scott, we’re having a baby in a couple of months,” the mother of three counters, to which Disick replies, “Are you being serious?”

“I’m dead serious. No, I swear,” Kim says. He then asks her if she herself is pregnant, to which the makeup mogul responds, “No, I’m not. We went the surrogacy route. I never had this conversation with you?”

While Disick dismisses Kim’s announcement as a joke, she doubles down.

“I swear I’m not joking with you. Scott, I swear I’m not joking with you,” she urges, as he exited the room saying, “I don’t know what’s going on anymore.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!