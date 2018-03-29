Kourtney Kardashian Shares ‘Love Note’ to Her Own Body

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her body, not for how it looks, but for everything it has been through.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, shared a photo on Snapchat recently of an inspirational poem titled “A love note to my body.” It begins, “First of all, I want to say thank you.”

“For the heart you kept beating even when it was broken,” the poem reads. “For every answer you gave me in my gut. For loving me back even when I didn’t know how to love you.”

“For every time you recovered when I pushed you past our limit,” it continues.

The message concludes, “For today, for waking up.”

Most of the Kardashian-Jenner family has a serious concentration on health and wellness, but the mother of three — she shares sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5, with ex Scott Disick — is big into physical fitness and eating clean.

In an unaired scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February, the eldest Kardashian sister revealed she weighs only 98 lbs. She’s regularly seen working out with her personal trainer and gym rat sister Khloé Kardashian — when the latter isn’t almost nine months pregnant — and sticks to an organic, sugar-free diet.

“I always try to avoid sugar — especially refined sugar — for so many reasons,” she shared on her website and app last year. “First, sugar is addictive and I notice that after I eat it, I need it. Sugar doesn’t sustain you when you actually need energy, like for a workout. Also, when I eat sugar, I find that more cellulite appears.”

Kardashian also revealed that she doesn’t drink soda and makes her own salad dressings at home. She also keeps track of what alcohol she drinks, sticking to tequila on the rocks, beer or wine.

“I also try to avoid processed foods in general. I really try to focus on fresh and organic fruits and vegetables, and healthy proteins like salmon, chicken and eggs. When I’m traveling (and sometimes on the weekend), I’ll cheat — I’m a little more lenient now than I was when I first started this whole thing,” she shared on her website. “But when I’m home and in my day-to-day routine, I try to exercise 5-6 times a week and eat healthy every day.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian