Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She’s Looking for More Than ‘Just a Fling’ in Next Partner

Kourtney Kardashian is looking for something serious. The reality star reportedly has a goal in mind for her next relationship, according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly and said Kardashian is “waiting for someone who is a good fit for her and her family and not just a fling.”

“As of right now, Kourtney isn’t dating anyone, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to,” the source said. “She’s enjoyed dating in the past, but right now, she is content with her life and her family.”

Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex Scott Disick, who she dated for nine years before the pair split in 2015. The two are now co-parenting and remain friends.

“Kourtney and Scott are co-parenting in a great way,” a source previously told Us. “Scott and Kourtney realize it looks weird from an outside perspective that they have stayed so close as exes, but it works for them.”

Disick began dating girlfriend Sofia Richie in 2017, and the insider said Kardashian thinks she “brings out the best in Scott and is happy for them.”

“Kourtney and Sofia share a common background and lifestyle, and Sofia is easy to get along with and is a normal girl,” the source said. “Everything is positive with Sofia and Kourtney right now. The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family. Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

After her breakup with Disick, Kardashian dated Younes Bendjima from October 2016 to October 2018. Shortly after splitting with Disick, the Poosh founder was linked to Justin Bieber, and she was linked to Luka Sabbat last fall.

Whatever may be going on in her romantic life, Kardashian’s biggest priority is being a mom, something she has frequently expressed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She’s also made no secret of the fact that she wouldn’t mind leaving the show to live a more private life.

“I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” she told Paper magazine in May. “Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came.’ We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

Photo Creidt: Getty / Jared Siskin/amfAR