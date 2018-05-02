Fit Club: Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen Strike Boxing Pose in Workout Snap

Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen posed for a victory photo on Tuesday after apparently powering through a boxing workout together.

Kardashian posted the snapshot on Instagram, showing herself and Pippen in a forest of punching bags with boxing gloves on. They both raised a padded fist in the air, the candid shot apparently taken in the midst of a “woo!”

Kardashian wrote “i wish you would” beside the photo, along with a boxing glove emoji. Pippen re-posted the same picture, writing “Float like a butterfly sting like a bee,” quoting the late heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.

The two women chronicled their active day on their Instagram Stories, beginning with the unveiling of the controversial KKW Body bottle, modelled after Kim Kardashian‘s body. They posted a few snapshots as they had coffee with the middle Kardashian sister, then headed to the gym.

Kourtney posted a brief video focusing on her hand, as she got her wrist wrapped for protection. In the background, she and Pippen could be heard talking about the workout they were about to endure.

Afterward, Pippen posted a video of Kardashian running gleefully down the sidewalk, apparently burning off the last of her energy after the workout.

Later, the two sat down for a post-workout meal at a casual restaurant.

Kardashian used her social media platform to promote her collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics, as well as her diet plan throughout the day. She still has yet to address the cheating scandal between her younger sister, Khloe, and Tristan Thompson, though she and the rest of the family are reportedly furious, according to a source at Life & Style.

Still, Kourtney might speak up on the matter soon, as Kim Kardashian became the first member of the family to address it publicly on Monday. She spoke about it during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

“Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up,” she said. “We really were rooting for Khloe, and we still are. She’s so strong, and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation all over. I kind of made this rule with my brother: if there’s a baby involved, I’m not going to talk. I’m going to keep it cute, keep it classy, and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative. Because one day, True is going to see this, and it’s just so messed up.”

“So, I can just be supportive for Khloe,” she continued. “She’s trying. You know, she’s just really focused on the baby. She’s an amazing mom already.”

Kim and Thompson have unfollowed each other on Instagram, though he and the rest of the family still follow each other.