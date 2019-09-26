Kourtney Kardashian Fires Back at Trolls Claiming She Lied About Reading on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is defending her education after followers accused her of lying about reading a book on her new Instagram photo. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was promoting her lifestyle brand Poosh’s new essential oil diffuser on the social media platform with a photo of herself reading Jane Austen’s Emma in the bathtub, and while it was clear the photo was a promotional image, not a candid snap of her day, followers felt compelled to come for her posing with the classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 24, 2019 at 11:17am PDT

“You know damn well you ain’t reading no book,” one person wrote snarkily. Kardashian was quick to clap back, however, reiterating the book’s title and adding, “I try to read every night.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She was even more succinct with a rude commenter who wrote, “never read a book,” responding, “graduated college.”

Kardashian is the only one of her famous sisters to have graduated from college, earning her Bachelor’s in theatre arts and a minor in Spanish from the University of Arizona before her family’s reality show kicked off.

The mother-of-three has previously spoken about possibly leaving behind KUWTK for a less public pursuit, telling Paper Magazine in May she would be “very happy” if the cameras were to pan away from her forever.

“I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” Kardashian told the outlet. “Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came.’ We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin