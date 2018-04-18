Here’s How Old Kourtney Kardashian Is Today

The eldest Kardashian sister is one year closer to the big 4-0. Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her 39th birthday Wednesday, April 18, and we’re ringing it in by sharing her most daring bikini photos throughout the years.

Kardashian, who shares son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, with ex Scott Disick, is known for keeping things steamy on Instagram, and it doesn’t look like turning another year older is slowing her down. Just last week she posted a plethora of bikini photos during her and sister Kim Kardashian‘s spring break trip to the Turks & Caicos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see Kourtney Kardashian’s most jaw-dropping swimsuit moments.

Honey Ryder

This snap is just one of the stunning shots shared during her most recent bikini photo Instagram spree. She captioned it “Honey Ryder,” aka the name of the Bond girl in Dr. No.

The photo quickly racked up 1.8 million likes; her other posts from the Turks and Caicos trip also garnered over 1 million likes each.

‘Happy woman’

What Kardashian trip to Mexico is complete without a booty pic? Kourtney hit up the resort bar wearing a thin string two-piece with thong-style bottoms to show off her killer figure.

“Mujer feliz,” she captioned the photo, which in Spanish means “happy woman.” The post made fans happy, too, with 2.5 million of them double tapping the flirty snap.

Extra

Just in case anyone wasn’t sure, Kourtney confirmed that she was just as extra as the guacamole at Chipotle — with a bikini photo that hardly even showed the bikini.

She put her booty on full display while relaxing under a canopy at a Mexican resort.

“Guac is extra,” she captioned the photo of herself sprawled sideways across the bed while snacking. The post raked in 2.5 million likes.

Royal blue

Kourtney wowed fans when she hit the beach in a teeny royal blue bikini, showing off her tanned skin, killer abs and a little bit of underboob. The fitness enthusiast captioned this impressive shot with a matching blue heart emoji, and 1.1 million followers hit the double tap.

As for how she gets those rocking abs, she works hard with trainer Don Brooks and the Don-A-Matrix training program and claims that green tea helps her beat belly bloat.

“I swear it makes my tummy flatter! Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite,” she wrote on her website. She says she usually drinks a hot green tea in the “late morning or early noon,” and she takes it with “a cup with honey and a little splash of almond milk” when she’s at a restaurant.

Side view

In another getaway, Kourtney flaunted both her booty and her boobs in a single swimsuit choice. Instead of bikini, she opted for a one-piece — and not a traditionally modest one at that. Her version was a cheeky, slim and low-back version of the little black number.

Luckily for fans, Kourtney shared on her website her go-to glutes exercises that help her craft her round, toned booty ahead of bikini season. Among them are leg lifts, kickbacks and weighted squat cleans, which you can learn how to do here.

Strapless white

Kourtney rivaled the breathtaking scenery of Punta Mita, Mexico on a trip with boyfriend Younes Bendjima when she posed in a high-waisted, lace-front white bikini on the edge of a pool.

The two started a secret fling in the fall of 2016 and have since become more serious, with rumors of wedding and baby plans swirling around them.

Nautical inspo

Kourtney’s anchor-inspired one-piece takes the nautical theme to new heights as she wore the daring suit on a boat trip. She opted for the black suit in this shot, but she’s also been spotted wearing the same suit in metallic gold.

The suit offers a glimpse at her toned abs, which she credits with eating right and training with Brooks.

“We train anywhere from three to five days a week depending on what projects are coming up. [Our workouts last] anywhere from 45 minutes up to an hour,” Brooks previously told E!. The program specializes in circuit training, a workout that utilizes high-intensity aerobics that targets strength building and muscle endurance.

“The plank is a favorite,” Brooks continued. “[We also do] the trunk twist along with a back row using the bands. The benefit of this exercise will give you flat abs and coke bottle obliques while removing those fat handles from the back and arms.”

Baywatch

Kourtney hit the beach in an all-white simple one-piece, sending Baywatch vibes to all 1 million of her followers who liked the post.

Those looking to model their eating habits after Kourtney’s should be keen to take in a diet full of as many organic, whole foods as possible.

“I try to eat healthy and include as many organic whole foods as possible,” Kourtney wrote in a post on her website. “Of course, I derail from eating healthy sometimes, because you have to live your life!”

“It’s obviously best to snack on fresh fruits and veggies, but this is not realistic all the time. We still need to have a little fun and indulge a little every day,” she added in another post. “I recently discovered that tons of regular candy is gluten- and dairy-free. But, what they do have in them — which is not good for our bodies or our brains — is food coloring and artificial dyes. I strongly believe in avoiding artificial dyes and food coloring for kids’ diets.”