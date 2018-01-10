Kourtney Kardashian Bares All in Sexy Jungle Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is daring to bare all in her latest sexy Instagram picture.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member showed off her toned body and flawless skin in a daring jungle-themed Instagram Wednesday, posing nude with her back angled towards the camera to show off a hint of side boob, as well as a little booty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 38-year-old kept her makeup natural looking to show off her dewy skin, pairing the look with a wet and wild hairstyle.

In the caption of the photo, the reality celeb promoted her app and website‘s fitness week, with which how good she looks after having three kids with ex Scott Disick, is a pretty convincing advertisement.

fitness week, on my app 🌿 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 10, 2018 at 12:54pm PST

The reality star has been open about living a gluten-free and dairy-free lifestyle for years, dubbing herself the healthiest member of her family in Sunday’s episode of the E! reality show.

After her sister sipped on a cold press juice while everyone else chowed down on Chinese food, Kim Kardashian wondered, “Kourtney’s always trying something new and different and I just don’t know if it’s the healthiest.”

But when the two tried to settle the battle of the healthy through a blood test, a doctor revealed at the end that both were in good health and should continue to live their respective lives the way they feel best fits them.

Kourtney celebrated her success by smelling a donut, saying, “I can’t eat this, but how exciting is it to smell it?”