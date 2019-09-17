KISS Postpones Salt Lake City Show Due to Gene Simmons’ Medical Issue

KISS was forced to postpone a concert in Salt Lake City over the weekend due to a minor "medical procedure" Gene Simmons was set to undergo. The vocalist and bassist tweeted on Friday that the Saturday concert, set to take place at the USANA Amphitheater, would not go on as planned.

"Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City," the 70-year-old wrote. "We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well."

Although Simmons did not share an update on his health, he did post a photo Sunday from what could have been his recovery, of his dog laying in bed with him. "My constant companion..and guard dog. All 1 and 1/2 pounds of her," he joked. Fans took to Twitter to wish the frontman well.

The band, which currently consists of Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, announced in September 2018 that their End of the Road World Tour would be their final tour, marking an end to the band's career.

They made the announcement after a performance on America's Got Talent. "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," they said.

The End of the Road World Tour kicked off in Canada in January and is expected to run until at least December of 2020. Professional painter David Gaibaldi serves as the opening act for the North American and European legs of the tour.

My constant companion..and guard dog. All 1 and 1/2 pounds of her. pic.twitter.com/YN1XC0ozIV — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 15, 2019

KISS, founded in New York City in 1973, has released 20 studio albums, eight live albums and 13 compilation albums in total — plus over 60 singles.

Simmons' 27-year-old daughter, singer Sophie Simmons, has expressed interest in collaborating with her father. "I'm sure my grandma quietly dreams of this, as well, but we've never talked about it," she told PEOPLE in November. "I've recently asked him if he wanted to write a song with me because we've just never written together. It would be such a shame to go our whole lives and never have written a song together."

She said if she were able to get her dad in the studio, she revealed it would be an intimate father-daughter recording session, as compared to the type of track KISS fans are used to. "My whole family's really musical, so I always thought we should do that, but I think it would be more just be for us and less for the public," she said.

