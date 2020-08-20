Kirsten Dunst Speaks out After Kanye West Uses Her Image in His 2020 Election Campaign

✖

Kirsten Dunst has questions when it comes to being included in Kanye West's presidential campaign materials. Earlier this week, the rapper shared a poster of his "Kanye 2020 Vision" on Twitter, which included photos of smiling people, including Dunst and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Thursday, Dunst responded to West's poster with a shrug emoji, asking what the message of the poster was and why her image was used. West has yet to reply to her confused tweet.

Dunst's followers were living for the sassy moment: "This is the funniest thing I've seen in a very long time," one person commented, as another wrote, "ooooh I would love to see a lawsuit for using ur image without ur consent." Others simply included a GIF of the actress' character in Bring It On waving sarcastically saying, "Buh-bye!"

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

The "Stronger" rapper announced his intention to run for president on the Fourth of July, and continues to campaign, despite missing the deadline to get on the ballot in many states. Oklahoma was the first to confirm he would be on the state ballot as an independent, but he has also filed paperwork in New Jersey, Missouri and Illinois.

Questions about West's campaign being tied to the Republican party have recently been raised as people accuse the former supporter of President Donald Trump of running a spoiler campaign. Not only has West been spotted meeting with Jared Kushner during his campaign, but his campaign is also being coordinated by Republican-affiliated officials. "I like Kanye very much," Trump told reporters at the White House earlier this month. "No, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We'll have to see what happens."

West also appeared to acknowledge he was running to siphon votes from Democratic nominee Joe Biden in an interview with Forbes on Aug. 6. When asked directly if that was his intention, he told the outlet that rather than running for president, he was "walking," before quickly adding he was "walking . . . to win." When the reporter pointed out it was impossible for him to win, as he won't be on enough ballots to yield the necessary 270 electoral votes, and thus he would be serving as a spoiler, West simply replied, "I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King."

West's wife, Kim Kardashian, spoke out last month, confirming her husband had bipolar disorder and asking for "compassion" as his behavior grew more erratic. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she continued. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."