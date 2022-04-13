Kirk Franklin's Son Arrested

✖

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin's estranged son Kerrion Franklin is in jail after being arrested in California over the weekend. Court documents obtained by both Radar Online and Yahoo News show that Beverly Hills Police arrested Kerrion at 7:36 a.m. on Sunday, April 10 after he was pulled over by police. Kerrion, who currently stars on the Zeus Network show Bad Boys: Los Angeles, was booked into the Los Angeles County jail, where he is now being held without bond, at 10:28 a.m.

It is unclear what Kerrion has been charged with. The arrest reportedly occurred after Kerrion was seen driving a car belonging to a woman who was reported missing and is presumed to be dead. When authorities stopped Kerrion, they also discovered a gun in the automobile, court documents showed. The court records also showed that Kerrion is being held without bail and was assigned a permanent housing location in the jail. His initial court date is scheduled for this week.

According to Larry Reid of Larry Reid Live, an Atlanta-based entertainment news talk show, Kerrion was "wrongfully detained." Reid reported that the Bad Boys: Los Angeles star was initially stopped by local authorities because of his taillight. The arrest reportedly stemmed from charges filed in Texas, with Kerrion, who called in from jail, telling Reid that he was also charged with resisting arrest. Kerrion denied that charge and also said he believes the missing woman whose car he was driving is alive.

"I don't think that's true because I've met the woman who sold me the car," he explained, adding that he owned the car for more than a year before his Sunday arrest. Kerrion also said he is "just keeping my mind positive. I really do aim to live a righteous lifestyle, all of this is unnecessary. I just want you guys to keep me in your prayers."

Kerrion is the son of gospel superstar Kirk Franklin. Franklin has not publicly commented on his son's arrest, and during his call with Reid, Kerrion said his father "is not in my life. Period." The two have been estranged for more than a year now after Kerrion in 2021 released an audio recording of him arguing with his father in which Franklin called his son a "b- a-" and threatened to "put my foot up yo' a-." Franklin later apologized, explaining that he "lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate."