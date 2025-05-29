King Charles’ Senior Aide Gives Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles is living his life “as normal as possible” amid his treatment for cancer.

Just two months after the monarch was briefly hospitalized in March, a senior aide said the 76-year-old royal continues to maintain both his schedule and his health after a recent two-day trip to Canada with Queen Camilla.

“The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it, and that’s what he does,” the aide said, as per The Telegraph. “Medical science has made incredible advances, and I genuinely see no difference in him.”

The aide added, “As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normal as possible. That’s exactly what he is doing,” continuing, “It’s no secret that he is still having treatment but because he is incredibly fit, he is just dealing with it all incredibly well. As everybody knows he is driven by duty, so he just gets on with it.”

King Charles publicly announced he had been diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, taking time away from his public-facing duties for treatment before returning to his normal schedule in April 2024.

On March 27, the monarch was hospitalized briefly “following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace at the time. “The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.”

While no further details were provided about King Charles’ condition at the time, he was back to his usual schedule of royal engagements just a few days later.

In April, Charles opened up about the “daunting and at times frightening” experience of being diagnosed with cancer during a Buckingham Palace reception honoring community-based initiatives that raise cancer awareness and support those living with the disease.

“Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones,” the king said at the time in a statement. “But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity.”

He continued, “It has certainly given me an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work undertaken by the remarkable organisations and individuals gathered here this evening, many of whom I have known, visited and supported over the years. And it has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits — that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion.”