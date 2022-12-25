King Charles and Queen Camilla Lead Royals in First Christmas Walk Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are leading the royal family in their first reigning Christmas. The King of England, 74, and his wife, 75, took the head of the royal family during their traditional walk to church on Christmas Day, returning to the annual outing for the first time since 2019, as the family's gathering had to be modified for the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.

Included in the royal family's walk were Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and the Prince and Princess of Wales' children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis, who made his Christmas walk debut. This holiday season will also mark the royal family's first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth following the long-reigning monarch's death at the age of 96 in September.

(Photo: UK Press Pool)

King Charles is set to give a speech during the Christmas broadcast set to air at 3 p.m. local time, in which he will likely reflect on the life of his mother. Princess Kate previously paid tribute to the late queen in her own televised broadcast of her carol service that aired on Christmas Eve, dedicating the annual tradition to the late monarch.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," she told the public. "Last year's event reminded me what I love most about Christmas: seeing people coming together, celebrating and experiencing special moments, whilst also thinking about the year that's passed."

(Photo: UK Press Pool)

The royal continued that they had invited hundreds of "inspiring individuals" to Westminster Abbey to celebrate the carol service with the rest of the family. These guests were "those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others," she continued. "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

The service also honored those who were no longer with us this holiday season. "Whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared," Kate noted. "Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."