Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Work It in Madonna and Michael Jackson Costumes

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are channeling some of their fellow pop culture icons this Halloween, dressing up this weekend as Madonna and Michael Jackson in some spot-on costumes.

Wearing a bejeweled white gown with a classic fur, Kim looks every bit the “Material Girl” singer, while Kourtney’s leather pants, gloves and gelled hair are so MJ.

The Kardashian sisters were recreating the couple’s exact outfits from the 1991 Academy Awards, which they totally nailed.

Not all of the Kardashian costumes have been so popular this year.

Kim was accused of cultural appropriation when she dressed as the later R&B artist Aaliyah from people who felt she was exploiting the late singers’ image without paying proper homage.

Earlier in the weekend, Kim had another partner in couple’s costuming, going as Cher with Food God Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as Sonny Bono.

Kim told fans that her inspiration for this year’s Halloween was icons, and she’s definitely chosen some of the most unforgettable names in music this year.

My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

We can’t wait to see what she wears on Halloween itself!

